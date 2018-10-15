Indian minister denies #MeToo claims

NEWDELHI: India's junior foreign minister Sunday dismissed sexual harassment allegations made against him by several women, mostly journalists, and ducked calls for his resignation as the country's fledgling #MeToo movement gathers pace. M.J Akbar, a veteran newspaper editor before joining politics, issued a twopage rejoinder in which he said allegations of sexual misconduct when he was a journalist were "without evidence". "Allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation," Akbar said in a statement. "Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these (claims)," the statement added. -- AFP