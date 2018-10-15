Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Sports

AFP
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dayana downs Wang in Hong Kong final

HONG KONG: Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska said Sunday she was dreaming of a Grand Slam after she crushed Chinese No 1 Wang Qiang 6-2, 6-1 at the Hong Kong Open to claim her first ever title.

The 18-year-old comprehensively outplayed the world number 24 to win the tournament without losing a set all week, walking away with a cheque for $163,265 and more than doubling her career winnings at a stroke.

Wang — who has been touted by some as a potential successor to Chinese tennis icon Li Na — was chasing her third title but was never in the match, which was over in little more than an hour.

Despite chants of “Keep going Wang Qiang!” ringing out in Cantonese round the Centre Court, the 26-year-old appeared curiously listless, the day after she had put both world No 5 Elina Svitolina and former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza to the sword.

Until Sunday, Yastremska’s chief claim to fame had been 2016 Wimbledon girls singles finalist, but earlier this year she became the first player born this millennium to break into the WTA top 100 rankings.

She did not appear overwhelmed appearing in her first final, despite saying she had woken up so nervous she could not eat.

“I thought it would be more difficult,” she said.

“But if before the match you think it’s going to be really difficult you up your focus, and when you go on court you stay more dedicated to each point, that’s what helped me to stay that calm during the whole match.”

She instantly put her opponent under pressure by forcing two break points in the opening service game, eventually breaking Wang to go 4-2 up, and claimed the set with a blistering backhand return.

Yastremska started the second set in much the same style, immediately breaking Wang with a forehand winner.

But the Ukrainian’s nerves were on display in the long final game of the match, serving a total of three double faults.

She won her maiden title with a heavy serve, and stood on court for a moment looking dumbfounded.

The world number 102 said she was not “a star yet”, adding she had no time to celebrate as she flies out of Hong Kong to prepare for her next tournament in Luxembourg.

Wang blamed fatigue for her flat performance after a frenetic summer and autumn which seen her claim two titles, a host of big name scalps and a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Wang had grabbed headlines at the French Open with her straight sets demolition of Venus Williams, and overcame Karolina Pliskova in both Beijing and Wuhan.

Her spectacular recent run of form had seen her leapfrog Zhang Shuai to become China’s number one women’s singles player after winning the Guangzhou Open in September, her second career title after beating compatriot Zheng Saisai at the Jiangxi Open in July. She said she may still play in Zhuhai and is now eyeing a top 20 ranking in the new year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed