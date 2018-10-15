Mon October 15, 2018
Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 15, 2018

ZTBL crush PTV in QAT

ISLAMABAD: ZTBL crushed PTV by nine wickets in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 207-5, PTV could add just 34 runs before being bowled out for 241, leaving ZTBL score 84 runs for win which they achieved by losing only one wicket in the process.

Pacer Nasim Shah ripped apart PTV second innings picking up 6-59. For PTV, Taimoor Khan (61) and Hasan Mohsin (47) were the only notable run-getters.

PTV are now in danger of relegation as they trail ZTBL on the points table. ZTBL have 15 points against nine so far gathered by PTV. Both departmental teams have tough last round match ahead of them.

Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium: PTV 158 all out in 55.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan Jr 35, Saud Shakeel 25, Hasan Mohsin 24; Imran Khan 4-54, Muhammad Ali 3-22, Luqman Butt 2-47) and 241 all out in 76.1 overs (Taimoor Khan 62, Hasan Mohsin 47, Adnan Mehmood 32; Nasim Shah 6-59). ZTBL 318 all out in 120.1 overs (Sadullah Ghauri 81, Raza Ali Dar 73, Shakil Ansar 51; Tabish Khan 7-86, Aamir Jamal 2-50) and 84-1 in 22.1 overs (Anas Mustafa 31, Amin Shah 26 not out). Results: ZTBL won by nine wickets.

At Multan Stadium, Multan: Karachi Whites 600-6 in 161.1 overs (Shehzar Muhammad 265, Omair bin Yousaf 163, Saad Ali 129; Ghulam Rehman 2-105, Ali Usman 2-155) and 73-5 in 29 overs (Saad Ali 41; Ali Usman 2-9). Multan Region 260 all out in 107 overs (Yousaf Babar 77, Imran Rafiq 47; Muhammad Sami 2-32, Abdullah Mukaddam 2-58, Waqar Anwar 2-59) and 235-6 in 49 overs (Imran Rafiq 129, Yousaf Babar 20; Anwar Ali 3-74). Result: Match drawn.

At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Wapda 182 all out in 60.5 overs (Sadaif Mehdi 43; Kashif Bhatti 4-62, Muhammad Aamir 3-31). SSGCL 528-9 in 161 overs (Adil Amin 123, Muhammad Irfan 106, Maqbool Ahmed 76 not out; Ehsan Adil 3-67, Sadaf Hussain 3-100, Zahid Mansoor 2-102)

Result: Match drawn.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: FATA Region 335 in 98.5 overs (Asad Afridi 91, Rehan Afridi 64, Samiullah Jr 58; Waqas Ahmed 5-142, Bilal Anwar 3-68, Muhammad Irfan 2-70) and 114-7 in 32.3 overs (Samiullah Jr 29; Waqas Ahmed 3-32, Muhammad Irfan 2-43). Lahore Region Whites 180 all out in 71.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan 63; Asif Afridi 6-39, Muhammad Talha 2-48) after follow-on 266 all out in 84.5 overs (Muhammad Irfan 74, Nauman Anwar 68; Asif Afridi 4-54, Naseer Akram 2-39, Muhammad Talha 2-53). Result: FATA Region won by 3 wickets.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad Region 276 all out in 76.4 overs (Ali Salman 60, Rohail Nazir 48; Muhammad Ilyas 5-69, Taj Wali 2-50) and 179 all out in 48.2 overs (Ali Sarfraz 52, Rizwan Ali 28; Muhammad Ilyas 5-61, Nasir Mahmood 3-46, Musaddiq Ahmed 2-39). Peshawar Region 82 all out in 27.3 overs (Hazrat Shah 6-22, Muhammad Arham 2-21, Muhammad Nadeem 2-36) and 377-5 in 90.1 overs (Muhammad Mohsin 140, Nabi Gul 138; Muhammad Nadeem 3-73). Result: Peshawar Region won by 5 wickets.

