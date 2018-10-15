Several killed as small plane crashes into crowd

BERLIN: Several people died when a Cessna plane crashed into a crowd in the western German state of Hesse on Sunday, police said.

Several more people were injured in the incident that happened around 3:45 pm in the Rhoen region near the town of Fulda, police said.

Local media reported that the pilot lost control of the aircraft when trying to land at Wasserkuppe.

It appeared that something went wrong during the procedure so the pilot tried to take off again but the Cessna did not pick up, broke through a barrier and rolled into a waiting crowd, Osthessen News reported. According to a Bild newspaper report, three people were fatally injured.

Indian minister denies #MeToo claims

NEW DELHI: India's junior foreign minister Sunday dismissed sexual harassment allegations made against him by several women, mostly journalists, and ducked calls for his resignation as the country's fledgling #MeToo movement gathers pace.

M.J Akbar, a veteran newspaper editor before joining politics, issued a two-page rejoinder in which he said allegations of sexual misconduct when he was a journalist were "without evidence".

"Allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation," Akbar said in a statement. "Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these (claims)," the statement added.