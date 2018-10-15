Battle Front bags Toru Khan Cup

LAHORE: Battle Front claimed the Toru Khan Cup in a surprise run that left behind the favourite Town Girl and the other most followed horses at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

In this cup race Town Girl was favourite but Battle Front claimed the first position with a clear margin. It was the top place for On the Spot Win in the opening race with Head Line made it to the second place while the favourite Baa Atibar slipped to third position. Another faourite Dance of Life was fourth.

In the second race, Neeli The Great was believed for a fluke and it setteled for a first position while favourite Miss Ravi Road became second and New Pari was third.

The third race, which went by the book saw finishing in favour of Dil Di Ruba that stood ahead of Khan Jee and Sweet Miracle that were second and third respectively.

The fourth race was Toru Khan Cup and the winner was Battle Front, which was expected for a fluke while Town Girl gained the second place and an unknown Black Secret pushed aside others to be third.

The fifth race had Don’t Stop Me as the winner with Fancy Boy becoming second and Safdar Princess third. However, one of the favourites Neeli De Malika falls to fourth place. In the final race of the day, Candle was favourite and was also the winner while Piyara Sayeen was second and Vegas finished third.