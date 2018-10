Blind T20 Cricket semifinalists decided

LAHORE: The semifinal line ups of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2018 Grade-1 & Grade-2 were decided on Sunday at various venues of Lahore and Gujranwala.

In grade I, Islamabad will face Okara in the first semifinal and the second semifinal will take place between Bahawalpur & Peshawar at Ali Ghar Cricket Ground, Model Town Lahore

In the grade II first semifinal will be played between Attock and Multan while second semifinal will take place between Karachi and Faisalabad at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

On Sunday, AJK Okara, Bahawalpur and Islamabad won their in Grade I matches in Lahore and and Sheikhupura, Multan, Faisalanad and Quetta grabbed victories in Grade II in Gujranwala.

At Khayban-e-Ameen Cricket Ground Lahore, AJK beat Abbottabad eight wickets. Abbottabad 197-3 in 20 overs (Riasat Khan 102, Naeem Ullah 46, Habib Taj and Arfan Majeed claimed 1 wicket each)

AJK 198-2 in 15 overs (Nisar Ali 104, Idrees Saleem 58) Man of the Match was Nisar Ali

At Nawab Cricket Ground, Lahore, Okara beat Gujranwala by eight wickets. Gujranwala 224-5 in 20 overs, Muhammad Akram 146*, Badar Muneer and Iftikhar Tiger claimed 1 wicket each). Okara 229-2 in 17.5 overs (Badar Muneer 149*, Faseeh Ullah 43, Tayyab 1 wicket). Man of the Match: Badar Munir.

At Khayban-e-Ameen Cricket Ground, Bahawalpur beat Lahre by 13 runs. Bahawalpur 240-4 in 20 overs (Zafar Iqbal 112, Babar 52, Mati Ullah and Salman took 1 wicket each).

Lahore (227-3 in 20overs (Mati Ullah 88*, Amir Ashfaq 64, Sajid and Mujeeb ur Rehman took 1 wicket each). Man of the Match: Zafar Iqbal.

At Nawab Cricket Ground, Lahore, Islamabad beat Peshawar by four wickets. Peshawar 189-7 in 20 overs (Haroon Khan 77, Abdul Manan 22, Anees and Usama took 1 wicket each)

Islamabad 190-6 in 19.4 overs (Akmal Hayyat 63, Anees 41, Haroon Khan 3 wickets). Man of the Match: Haroon Khan. At Professor Colony Gujranwala, Sheikhopura beat Sargodha by 13 runs. Sheikhopura 161-5 in 20 overs (Ashraf Bhatti 81, Farhan 47, Shahid Imran 2 wickets). Sargodha 148-10 in 19 overs (Zaheer 41, Shahid Imran 25). Man of the Match: Ashraf Bhatti

At Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala, Multan beat Quetta by five wickets. Quetta 174-5 in 20 overs (Bismillah Khan 110*, Ahsan Razzaq and Ehtisham took 1 Wicket each).

Multan 178-5 in 16.2 overs (Ahsan Razzaq 66, Toufeeq 30, Qaiser Ali 2 wickets). Man of the Match: Ahsan Razzaq

At Professor Colony, Gujranwala, Faisalabad beat Hyderabad by nine wickets. Hyderabad 159-6 in 20 overs (Ubaid Ullah 61, Danish & Azam 1 wicket each). Faisalabad 160-1 in 14 overs (Bilal 71, Nuaman 38). Man of the Match: Bilal

At Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala, Attock beat Karachi by nine wickets. Karachi 133-10 in 18.2 overs (Ahsan James 32, Nuaman 3 wickets & Shoeb 2 wickets).

Attock 135-1 in 11.4 overs (Ehtisham 65*, Sohail 30*). Man of the Match: Ehtisham

Earlier on day two, Islamabad won over Abbottabad by 6 wickets, Okara defeated Lahore by 9 runs, Attock prevailed over Sargodha by 10 wickets, Multan overpowered Hyderabad by 10 wickets, and Faisalabad beat Quetta by 7 wickets.