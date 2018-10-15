Faran Gym advance

LAHORE: Faran Gym has marched into the next round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Mughalpura Greens by 66 runs played at Wahdat Colony ground on Wednesday. Fine unbeaten century by Tahir Abbas was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Faran Gym 212-5 in 20 overs (Tahir Abbas 119(no) including 12x4, 8x6, Irfan Shafi 27, Adil Sardar 43, Asif 2-23, Aqeel Azam 2-24). Mughalpura Greens 146-7 in 20 overs (Haider 11, Noman 24, Adil Serwer 80(no), Waseem Raza 2-14).