PTV bite the dust in Quaid-i-Azam Trophy

ISLAMABAD: PTV has bitten the dust as department suffered the decisive blow at the hands of ZTBL in the Quaid-I-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 207 for 5, PTV could add just 34 runs before being bowled out for 241 leaving ZTBL score 84 runs for win which they achieved losing one wicket in the process. Pacer Nasim Shah ripped apart PTV second innings picking up 6-59. For PTV Taimoor Khan (61) and Hassan Mohsin (47) were the only notable run getters.

PTV is now in danger of relegation as it trails ZTBL on the points table. ZTBL have 15 points against nine so far gathered by PTV. Both departmental teams have tough last round match ahead of them. There are high doubts whether the two departments would be in a position to add more points to their tally.

Scores: PTV 158 all out in 55.3 overs (M Irfan Jr. 35, Saud Shakeel 25, Hasan Mohsin 24, Imran Khan 4-54, M Ali 3-22, Luqman Butt 2-47) and 241 all out in 76.1 (Taimoor Khan 62, Hassan Mohsin 47, Adnan Mehmood 32, Nasim Shah 6-59).

Multan Stadium, Multan: Karachi Region White 600-6 in 161.1 overs (Shehzar M 265, Omair Bin Yousaf 163, Saad Ali 129, Ghulam Rehman 2-105, Ali Usman 2-155) and 73-5 in 29 overs (Saad Ali 41, 138 balls, 4x4s, Ali Usman 2-9)

Multan Region 260 all out in 107 overs (Yousaf Babar 77, Imran Rafiq 47, M Sami 2-32, Abdullah Muakaddam 2-58, Waqar Anwar 2-59) and 235-6 in 49 overs (Imran Rafiq 129, Yousaf Babar 20, 46 balls, 1x4, Anwar Ali 3-74)

Result: Match Drawn Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Wapda 182 all out in 60.5 overs (Sadaif Mehdi 43, Kashif Bhatti 4-62, M Aamir 3-31)

SSGCL 528-9 in 161 overs (Adil Amin 123, M Irfan 106, Maqbool Ahmed 76 not out, Ehsan Adil 3-67, Sadaf Hussain 3-100, Zahid Mansoor 2-102)

Result: Match Drawn Pool A

LCCA Ground, Lahore: FATA Region 335 in 98.5 overs (Asad Afridi 91, Rehan Afridi 64, Samiullah Jr. 58, Waqas Ahmed 5-142, Bilal Anwar 3-68, M Irfan 2-70) and114-7 in 32.3 overs (Samiullah Jr. 29, Waqas Ahmed 3-32, M Irfan 2-43)

Lahore Region White 180 all out in 71.3 overs (M Irfan 63, Asif Afridi 6-39, M Talha 2-48) after follow-on (2nd innings) 266 all out in 84.5 overs (M Irfan 74, Nauman Anwar 68, Asif Afridi 4-54, Naseer Akram 2-39, M Talha 2-53)

Result: FATA Region won by 3 wickets

Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad Region 276 all out in 76.4 overs (Ali Salman 60, Rohail Nazir 48, M Ilyas 5-69, Taj Wali 2-50) and 179 all out in 48.2 overs (Ali Sarfraz 52, Rizwan Ali 28, M Ilyas 5-61, Nasir Mahmood 3-46, Musaddiq Ahmed 2-39). Peshawar Region 82 all out in 27.3 overs (Hazrat Shah 6-22, M Arham 2-21, M Nadeem 2-36) and 377-5 in 90.1 overs (M Mohsin 140, Nabi Gul 138, M Nadeem 3-73)

Result: Peshawar Region won by 5 wickets

ZTBL 318 all out in 120.1 overs (Sadullah Ghauri 81, Raza Ali Dar 73, Shakil Ansar 51, Tabish Khan 7-86, Aamir Jamal 2-50) and 84 for 1 in 22.1 overs (Anas Mustafa 31, Amin Shah 26 not out). Results: ZTBL won by nine wickets.