Chun In-gee wins first LPGA title in two years

INCHEON, South Korea: Local favourite Chun In-gee shot a final-round 66 to win her first LPGA title in more than two years before a cheering home crowd on Sunday.Chun, ranked 27th in the world, finished 16 under par 272 to claim the US$300,000 first prize at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championships. The 24-year-old fired seven birdies and one bogey in the final round to finish three strokes ahead of Charley Hull (71) of England at the Sky 72 Golf Club’s Ocean Course in Incheon. An emotional Chun couldn’t hold back the tears after clinching her third career LPGA win and first non-major title.

LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship scores

272 - Chun In-gee (KOR) 70-70-66-66

275 - Charley Hull (ENG) 67-69-68-71

276 - Park Sung-hyun (KOR) 68-68-71-69, Minjee Lee (AUS) 68-71-67-70, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 69-67-69-71, Danielle Kang (USA) 67-69-68-72

277 - Ko Jin-young (KOR) 71-72-70-64

278 - Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 65-73-73-67, Bae Seon-woo (KOR) 71-69-67-71

279 - Nelly Korda (USA) 75-70-69-65

280 - Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 73-71-69-67, Lydia Ko (NZL) 70-68-68-74

281 - Lexi Thompson (USA) 72-71-68-70

282 - Lee Jeong-eun (KOR) 77-70-67-68, Kim Ji-yeong (KOR) 73-70-71-68, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 74-69-70-69, Kim Ji-hyun (KOR) 69-73-70-70, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 73-73-65-71.