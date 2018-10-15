Dayana claims first WTA title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska said Sunday she was dreaming of a Grand Slam after she crushed Chinese number one Wang Qiang 6-2, 6-1 at the Hong Kong Open to claim her first ever title. The 18-year-old comprehensively outplayed the world number 24 to win the tournament without losing a set all week, walking away with a cheque for $163,265 and more than doubling her career winnings at a stroke.
