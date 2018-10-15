Mon October 15, 2018
October 15, 2018

German press slams Loew after Dutch mauling

BERLIN: The German press turned on Joachim Loew after the hammering by the Netherlands left the future of Germany’s head coach in doubt with world champions France looming on Tuesday.

“Not at the moment,” Loew replied in the post match press conference when asked if he can still decide his future following Saturday’s 3-0 drubbing - Germany’s heaviest defeat to the Dutch. Dutch captain Virgil Van Dijk gave the hosts a first-half lead before late goals by Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum capped a golden night for the Oranje in Amsterdam. “That was a brutal and disappointing defeat, especially as we had the game under control in the first 30 minutes,” said Loew, whose contract runs until 2022.

It could have been 4-0 as Depay also hit the crossbar in the dying stages as the German defence collapsed in the last 10 minutes. If Loew’s side loses to world champions France in Paris on Tuesday, it will mean a record sixth defeat for Germany in a calendar year. Having steered Germany to the 2014 World Cup title, Loew was irritated when asked if the heavy defeat was his 168th — and final — international. He only signed a new contract until 2022 with the German Football Association (DFB) in May, yet unless results improve, his position is becoming untenable. After the World Cup debacle, when Germany crashed out after finishing bottom of their group, Loew again finds his team last in their Nations League pool.

