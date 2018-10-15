Children drowning in ‘digital diet of pizza and sweets’

CANNES, France: Children are being swamping by the visual equivalent of “pizza and sweets” in “a digital Wild Wild West”, some of the world’s top kids television programme makers have warned. With YouTube replacing Disney as the most-loved brand among young children in the US, and streaming giants encouraging binge viewing, a whole generation risk being brought up on cultural junk food, they say. Public service broadcasters like Britain’s BBC and PBS in the US are some of the last ramparts “looking out for kids and parents” in an industry where Internet giants and toy and games makers increasingly hold sway, a gathering of top executives at Cannes on the French Riviera heard this weekend. Several speakers at the MIPJunior, the top children’s entertainment market, warned that kids’ welfare is being risked by exposure to unsuitable content and “algorithms run for maximum profit”.