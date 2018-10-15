Indian minister says sexual assault allegations against him baseless

MUMBAI: Indian minister M. J. Akbar called the multiple allegations of sexual assault against him “wild and baseless” on Sunday, and said he plans to take legal action against the women who have made the accusations. At least 10 women have gone public in the past week with accounts of having faced inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment from Akbar, a former journalist who is now minister of state for external affairs in the Indian government. Akbar, a veteran editor who founded several newspapers and magazines, is accused of a range of inappropriate behaviour by female journalists who previously worked as his subordinates.