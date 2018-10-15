Thousands protest proposed artificial islands for Hong Kong housing

HONG KONG: Thousands took to the streets in Hong Kong Sunday to protest a government plan to build new housing on artificial islands, claiming the “white elephant” project will damage the environment and line the pockets of developers. The government´s proposal to reclaim 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres) of land around Hong Kong´s largest outlying island, Lantau, has been touted as a solution to the pressing housing shortage in the city — notorious for being one of the least affordable markets on the planet. City leader Carrie Lam said new residential units on the proposed artificial islands could accommodate 1.1 million people in the coming years, and pledged to reserve 70 percent of them for public housing. But critics say the massive projects are too costly and will also destroy the environment — especially marine life — with many also expressing frustration over the lack of public say in the plans. There is no official figure for how much the islands will cost, but some campaigners have put the figure at $102 billion.