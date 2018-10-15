Iran arrests member of military over parade attack

TEHRAN: Iran has arrested a member of its military in connection with a gun attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz last month which killed 25 people, semi-official Fars News agency reported.

An Iranian ethnic Arab opposition movement called the Ahvaz National Resistance, which seeks a separate state in oil-rich Khuzestan province, claimed responsibility for the attack. Islamic State militants also claimed responsibility. Neither group provided conclusive evidence to back up their claim. “Eleven people were summoned and one was arrested, all of whom were military, and the case has been sent to Tehran,” Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, spokesman for the judiciary, was cited as saying by Fars. Ejei did not provide any further details. Activists in the Ahvaz region have accused Iranian security forces of detaining their colleagues after the shooting attack last month. Separately, Iran´s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said his ministry had helped to uncover and destroy “300 teams” of militants, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Sunday. Alavi did not give further details on the identities of the militants, nor did he indicate when the cells were uncovered.

US wants ‘regime change’ in Iran: The United States is seeking “regime change” in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, adding that the current US administration is the most hostile that the Islamic Republic has faced in its four decades.

Tensions have increased between Iran and America after US President Donald Trump withdrew from a multi-lateral agreement on Iran´s nuclear programme in May. “In the past 40 years there has not been a more spiteful team than the current US government team toward Iran and Iranians,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast on state TV. “There was a time when there was one person who had enmity. The rest were moderate. Now. . . the worst have gathered around each other,” he added in a speech marking the beginning of the academic year at Tehran University.. “Reducing the legitimacy of the system is their final goal. When they say getting rid of, regime change in their own words, how does regime change happen? Through reducing legitimacy, otherwise a regime doesn´t change,”He used the English phrase “regime change” to emphasise his point.