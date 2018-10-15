Kutchehery held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Provincial Minister Amjad Ali on Sunday held a kutchehery to resolve public issues here in Barikot. Officials of various government departments were also present on the occasion to assist the minister with public complainants. The participants raised complaints relating to different departments about crimes, potable water, faulty electric transformers, unreasonable hike in electric and gas tariffs.
