PHP arrests 17 POs

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 59 criminals, including 17 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams also seized 346 litre liquor, 5,789 gram charas, 29 pistols, five rifles and 856 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons. Meanwhile, PHP also reunited eight children named Rizwan, Zeshan, Zargam, Ali Abbas, Saleem, Rehan, Mohabat Ali, Arshman and Umair with their parents.

The police also extended help to 2,856 travellers.