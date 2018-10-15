Nawaz not allowed to cast vote without CNIC

LAHORE: Former prime minister and the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif came to cast his vote at Technical College near railway station (NA-124) just 15 minutes before the end of polling time.

He showed up quite late and people surrounded his car. The contestant from NA-124 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accompanied him but unfortunately, he couldn’t cast his vote as he didn’t bring national identity card.

KHAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) started distribution of nets here on Sunday to help contain the rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases in the less-developed parts of the Bajaur tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Ahmed launched the distribution process at a ceremony. The PRCS will distribute over 41,4000 mosquito nets.

Speaking at the function, the deputy commissioner said the mosquito nets distribution was urgently required in the impoverished areas of the district.

Assistant Commissioner Arif Khan hoped the nets would help end the spread of the dengue virus in the district. The distribution would continue at 71 points across Bajaur district till October 17.