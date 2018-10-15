Kite string injures minor

LAHORE: A six-year-old boy was injured by a stray kite string in the Shadbagh area on Sunday. The boy, Tayyab of Muhammadi Mohalla, Wasanpura, Shadbagh, was playing when his throat was slashed by a stray kite string. He was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. Despite the ban on kite flying in the provincial capital, massive violation of the law was witnessed in the densely populated areas.