Call to retrieve state land from ‘grabber’

JHANG: PML-N leader Sheikh Muhammad Akram has demanded the district administration retrieve a state land worth Rs 80 million from a land grabber who has constructed a girls’ college on it.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Sunday, the PML-N leader claimed that alleged land grabber had occupied the four Kanal state land in the limits of Civil Lines revenue circle.

Sheikh Akram claimed that the higher authorities had directed the district revenue administration to retrieve the land two months ago but no action was taken yet.

He warned if the district administration would not take action to retrieve the state land, a rally would be taken out from the DC Office in protest. Meanwhile, DC Shaukat Ali said that necessary directions had already been issued to the ADC Revenue to take appropriate action in the matter.