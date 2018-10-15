Three injured in Pindi by-poll clashes

Rawalpindi: At least three people were injured during a clash between Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers outside Divisional Public School polling station at the Union Council 21 near Shamsabad.

The injured workers were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for medical treatment while police arrested a PTI worker and shifted him to Sadiqabad Police Station.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) New Town Usman Khan immediately rushed to the spot and directed police personnel to arrest guilty people.

Police tried to cool down situation but PML-N and PTI supporters continuously fought each other after the end of polling time. They also clashed with police. There were reports of further clashes between the two groups at the time of vote counting.