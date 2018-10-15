Dacoit killed during encounter

MALAKWAL: A dacoit was killed during an encounter with Miana Gondal police at Mauza Sanda on Saturday night. The area police were on routine patrolling when they signaled to stop three motorcyclists on suspicion but they tried to flee. On seeing this, the police chased them.

At this, the dacoits opened fire at them, which was retaliated. As a result, one dacoit, later identified as Imran, s/o Atta Muhammad, was killed on the spot while a head constable also sustained bullet injuries. However, the other two dacoits fled. The police have sent the dead body of the dacoit to the THQ Hospital for postmortem. Miana Gondal police have registered a case.