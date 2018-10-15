Nationwide measles drive from today

LAHORE: The nationwide measles eradication drive is set to kick off from Monday (today) and continue till October 27.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has appealed to the parents, teachers, civil society and Ulema to come forward and strengthen hands of government in this national cause and make future of ‘our children safer’.

In a message she said 15,000 teams of health department have been deputed in all areas of Punjab and about 11 million children would be injected anti-measles vaccine. “Injection would be administered to children who were 6 months to 7 years old,” she said.

Yasmin Rashid said any information regarding measles eradication drive can be gotten from helpline 0800-99-000.