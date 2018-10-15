Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tight security for by-elections: Minor scuffles between PML-N, PTI workers during by-polls in Lahore

LAHORE: At least 12,000 po formed duty in four constitutions of by-elections in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

Intelligence agencies had categorised 193 of the 881 polling stations in Lahore as the most sensitive ones.

The PTI and PML-N workers had exchange of harsh words with each other, slogans and abuses at Lalak Jan Chowk. They criticised each other’s leaders and chanted party slogans. Similarly, minor scuffles between the workers of both parties were reported at Nadirabad. Some PTI and PML-N workers also received injuries during brawls. However, no major incident of violence was reported in any part of the city.

The duty officers were directed to ensure security. They were asked to check those entering the polling stations with metal detectors and walkthrough gates.

The voters and the polling agents were allowed to take mobile phones inside the polling stations.

All field officers remained on the move. Police Response Unit and Dolphin Squad patrolled the sensitive areas to act in case of emergency.

There was zero tolerance over display of arms, use of loudspeakers and firing into the air. SPs observed the polling process at all the polling stations by monitoring the cameras live at Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters.

The DIG Operations visited Shadbagh, Queen Marry College, DHA and Lalak Jan Chowk. The capital city police officer visited Khawaja Rafique College, Walton Road, Qurban Dgree College, Walton Road, Lalak Jan Chowk, Ibn-e-Sina College at Y Block and Central School for Girls at Defence.

The SSP VVIP Security visited Decent Public School, Millat Road, Factory Area and Al-Fazal and Cantt View schools to security the arrangements at the polling stations set up there.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed