Tight security for by-elections: Minor scuffles between PML-N, PTI workers during by-polls in Lahore

LAHORE: At least 12,000 po formed duty in four constitutions of by-elections in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

Intelligence agencies had categorised 193 of the 881 polling stations in Lahore as the most sensitive ones.

The PTI and PML-N workers had exchange of harsh words with each other, slogans and abuses at Lalak Jan Chowk. They criticised each other’s leaders and chanted party slogans. Similarly, minor scuffles between the workers of both parties were reported at Nadirabad. Some PTI and PML-N workers also received injuries during brawls. However, no major incident of violence was reported in any part of the city.

The duty officers were directed to ensure security. They were asked to check those entering the polling stations with metal detectors and walkthrough gates.

The voters and the polling agents were allowed to take mobile phones inside the polling stations.

All field officers remained on the move. Police Response Unit and Dolphin Squad patrolled the sensitive areas to act in case of emergency.

There was zero tolerance over display of arms, use of loudspeakers and firing into the air. SPs observed the polling process at all the polling stations by monitoring the cameras live at Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters.

The DIG Operations visited Shadbagh, Queen Marry College, DHA and Lalak Jan Chowk. The capital city police officer visited Khawaja Rafique College, Walton Road, Qurban Dgree College, Walton Road, Lalak Jan Chowk, Ibn-e-Sina College at Y Block and Central School for Girls at Defence.

The SSP VVIP Security visited Decent Public School, Millat Road, Factory Area and Al-Fazal and Cantt View schools to security the arrangements at the polling stations set up there.