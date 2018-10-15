Buzdar meets delegation: PM’s dream of new Pakistan to be realised, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that we speak less and do more and Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfil the promises made to the nation. He said that we will bring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of New Pakistan into reality.

According to a handout issued on Sunday, Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed these views while talking to various delegation of Dera Ghazi Khan Division who met him at his office. He also listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the occasion for their solution.

The CM said that current hard time is temporary and we will overcome challenges with the support of nation. He said that wrong policies made by previous governments had destroyed our economy. He said that realities were kept hidden from public through artificial facts and figures.

Previous government is responsible for this bad situation. He said the PTI government is taking every decision in the interest of the country to bring its economy in the right direction. There is no room for corruption and fraudulent elements in our times.

Corruption has weakened the roots of our country and we will take back the looted money from the corrupt. It is the responsibility of the State to provide the basic needs to the people and we will fulfil this duty. He said that we will bring Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of New Pakistan into reality.