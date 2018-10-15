Walk the talk

The PTI-led government has failed to discuss how it will deliver on its promises. We are still not told how the party will bring the looted money back to the country. The 100-day plan has yet to have the desired effect. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is still unclear. The party’s decision to introduce one standard curriculum for the entire country is not backed by effective steps.

All talks about rejecting VIP culture has been disappeared into thin air. The PTI used to promise that it will reduce the prices of essential commodities. However, in the first two months, the country witnessed an increase in the price of gas and electricity. What is the party going to do to pull the country out of this crisis?

Aqsa Sohail

Rawalpindi