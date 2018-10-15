Gilani all praise for SZABUL

Former PM and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani has said a university named after a great statesman of global repute, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, should have national exposure and should be facilitated in setting up its campuses throughout the country.

He was talking to SZABUL vice-chancellor Justice (retd) Qazi Khalid Ali, who called on him in at a hotel in Karachi.

The former PM said he would talk to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari as well as to Syed Murad Ali Shah to attach special importance to the first and the only law university of the country.