Australia have tried too hard to be aggressive: Anderson

LONDON: Australia’s cricketers have sometimes “tried too hard to be aggressive” as they sought to live up to a traditional stereotype of what is expected from them, England’s James Anderson said on Sunday.

“They have tried too hard to be that stereotypical Australian team that are aggressive and go hard at people,” Anderson, 36, told the BBC.

Anderson said new Australia captain Tim Paine was “a genuinely nice guy” and was also complimentary about other team members.

“Mitchell Starc is not naturally aggressive despite being a fast bowler and even Steve Smith is a really good bloke — there is no real malice with anything he does — so it was really out of character,” said Anderson.