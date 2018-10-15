Mixed fortune for Inayatullah at Youth Olympic Games

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young wrestler Inayatullah set his bronze medal fight against a grappler of the United States when he showed mixed results in his first two bouts of the 65 kilogramme event at the Youth Olympic Games being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday.

His bronze medal fight was scheduled to be held at 1:15am PST last night.

Inayat, who had also won world title in Beach World Wrestling Championships last year in Turkey, defeated a fighter from New Zealand to make a bright start to his Youth Olympics journey.

However, he lost to a wrestler from Azerbaijan in his second fight to settle for a bronze medal battle against the US player.