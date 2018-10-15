PCB considering Wasim, Misbah for cricket committee

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering including former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq in its cricket committee.

Sources told ‘The News’ PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had consulted with Prime Minister Imran Khan about for the inclusion of Misbah and Wasim into the committee.

Former captain and manager Intikhab Alam is also a strong contender to be a part of the committee, the sources added.

Earlier this week, cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja said a “cricket committee” is the need of the hour.

He suggested that a cricket committee, consisting of former and current players, should be in place. “Such a committee should be given the task of taking care of domestic cricket,” Ramiz said.