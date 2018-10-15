Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Sports

AFP
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Azhar admits pressure will be on Pakistan to beat Australia

ABU DHABI: Senior batsman Azhar Ali admitted Pakistan will be under pressure in their second Test against Australia starting here from Tuesday (tomorrow).

Pakistan dominated much of the first Test in Dubai but failed to get the last two wickets as Australia finished at 362-8.

Set a daunting 462 runs, Australia’s fightback was led by opener Usman Khawaja’s 141, ably assisted by Travis Head (72) and skipper Tim Paine (61 not out).

“I can’t say if the pressure will be more on Pakistan or Australia but we are the home side and obviously people expect us to win and so there is pressure,” said Azhar on Sunday.

“However, having said that these are favourable conditions for us and we have to make the most of it.

“Pressure is always different in every match and obviously this is a decider. Being the home team we have to win it and we will enter the field thinking that. We will look to play positive cricket and hopefully the result will go our way.”

Pakistan will be forced to make a change after regular opener Imam-ul-Haq fractured his finger in the first Test and was ruled out, opening an option to bring Azhar as opener.

The 33-year-old held the opening spot since the Oval Test in England in August 2016 and struck a triple century against the West Indies in Dubai and a double hundred against Australia in Melbourne — both in 2016.

He went to his customary number three position for the two Tests against Sri Lanka last year and in last week’s first Test against Australia.

Pakistan can also bring in limited-over specialist Fakhar Zaman to play his first Test, despite a poor form in the Asia Cup scoring only 56 runs in five matches with two ducks.

Azhar said he will do it against for his team.

“When playing for Pakistan one has to be ready for everything,” said Azhar.

“I have always believed in that.”

Azhar admitted Pakistan players were disappointed at not winning the first Test.

“We are not disheartened but, yes, disappointed, obviously after dominating the Test match throughout and then not winning it,” said Azhar, a veteran of 66 Tests.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed