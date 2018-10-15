Azhar admits pressure will be on Pakistan to beat Australia

ABU DHABI: Senior batsman Azhar Ali admitted Pakistan will be under pressure in their second Test against Australia starting here from Tuesday (tomorrow).

Pakistan dominated much of the first Test in Dubai but failed to get the last two wickets as Australia finished at 362-8.

Set a daunting 462 runs, Australia’s fightback was led by opener Usman Khawaja’s 141, ably assisted by Travis Head (72) and skipper Tim Paine (61 not out).

“I can’t say if the pressure will be more on Pakistan or Australia but we are the home side and obviously people expect us to win and so there is pressure,” said Azhar on Sunday.

“However, having said that these are favourable conditions for us and we have to make the most of it.

“Pressure is always different in every match and obviously this is a decider. Being the home team we have to win it and we will enter the field thinking that. We will look to play positive cricket and hopefully the result will go our way.”

Pakistan will be forced to make a change after regular opener Imam-ul-Haq fractured his finger in the first Test and was ruled out, opening an option to bring Azhar as opener.

The 33-year-old held the opening spot since the Oval Test in England in August 2016 and struck a triple century against the West Indies in Dubai and a double hundred against Australia in Melbourne — both in 2016.

He went to his customary number three position for the two Tests against Sri Lanka last year and in last week’s first Test against Australia.

Pakistan can also bring in limited-over specialist Fakhar Zaman to play his first Test, despite a poor form in the Asia Cup scoring only 56 runs in five matches with two ducks.

Azhar said he will do it against for his team.

“When playing for Pakistan one has to be ready for everything,” said Azhar.

“I have always believed in that.”

Azhar admitted Pakistan players were disappointed at not winning the first Test.

“We are not disheartened but, yes, disappointed, obviously after dominating the Test match throughout and then not winning it,” said Azhar, a veteran of 66 Tests.