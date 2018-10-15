Thousands protest ‘artificial islands’ for HK housing

HONG KONG: Thousands took to the streets in Hong Kong on Sunday to protest a government plan to build new housing on artificial islands, claiming the "white elephant" project will damage the environment and line the pockets of developers.

The government’s proposal to reclaim 1,700 hectares of land around Hong Kong’s largest outlying island, Lantau, has been touted as a solution to the pressing housing shortage in the city -- notorious for being one of the least affordable markets on the planet.

City leader Carrie Lam said new residential units on the proposed artificial islands could accommodate 1.1 million people in the coming years, and pledged to reserve 70 percent of them for public housing.

But critics say the massive projects are too costly and will also destroy the environment -- especially marine life -- with many also expressing frustration over the lack of public say in the plans.

There is no official figure for how much the islands will cost, but some campaigners have put the figure at HK$800 billion.

Protesters chanted "We don’t want white elephants!" in Sunday’s march, joined by children holding up their own illustrations of Lantau’s famous Chinese white dolphins -- whose numbers have plunged due to recent construction and reclamations, according to environmentalists.

"There are many ways to find land in Hong Kong, but the authorities don’t want to cross the property developers," said 52-year-old Mr. Chan, referring to the government’s reluctance to take back the vast land banks held by developers.

For some, the project should be rejected for its environmental impact alone.

"This shouldn’t be controversial. Once you’ve destroyed the environment, that’s it," said accountant Mrs. Wong.

City officials are promoting the future metropolis of Lantau, which is linked to the mainland with a mega-bridge, as a gateway to the world and to neighbouring Chinese cities. Hong Kong’s international airport -- also partially built on reclaimed land -- is located just off Lantau.