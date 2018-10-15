Somalia executes ‘perpetrator’

MOGADISHU: Somalia on Sunday executed by firing squad a man linked to one of the country’s deadliest ever attacks, one year after the tragedy which left over 500 dead, a court statement and police sources said.

Hundreds of Somalis gathered at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack in which a truck packed with explosives blew up at a busy intersection, destroying some 20 buildings in an apocalyptic scene in a city used to regular explosions at the hands of Islamist group Al-Shabaab.

A year on, the Al-Qaeda linked group which still governs large swaths of territory, has never claimed responsibility, which observers attribute to the public outrage caused by the attack.

To coincide with the anniversary, a military court announced early on Sunday morning that a member of the team involved in the attack, had been executed.

Hassan Adan Isak, was sentenced to death for "driving one of the vehicles used in the blast," read a statement from the court. "Today, the 14th October 2018, the death penalty was carried out against him."