Somalia executes ‘perpetrator’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOGADISHU: Somalia on Sunday executed by firing squad a man linked to one of the country’s deadliest ever attacks, one year after the tragedy which left over 500 dead, a court statement and police sources said.
Hundreds of Somalis gathered at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack in which a truck packed with explosives blew up at a busy intersection, destroying some 20 buildings in an apocalyptic scene in a city used to regular explosions at the hands of Islamist group Al-Shabaab.
A year on, the Al-Qaeda linked group which still governs large swaths of territory, has never claimed responsibility, which observers attribute to the public outrage caused by the attack.
To coincide with the anniversary, a military court announced early on Sunday morning that a member of the team involved in the attack, had been executed.
Hassan Adan Isak, was sentenced to death for "driving one of the vehicles used in the blast," read a statement from the court. "Today, the 14th October 2018, the death penalty was carried out against him."
MOGADISHU: Somalia on Sunday executed by firing squad a man linked to one of the country’s deadliest ever attacks, one year after the tragedy which left over 500 dead, a court statement and police sources said.
Hundreds of Somalis gathered at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the attack in which a truck packed with explosives blew up at a busy intersection, destroying some 20 buildings in an apocalyptic scene in a city used to regular explosions at the hands of Islamist group Al-Shabaab.
A year on, the Al-Qaeda linked group which still governs large swaths of territory, has never claimed responsibility, which observers attribute to the public outrage caused by the attack.
To coincide with the anniversary, a military court announced early on Sunday morning that a member of the team involved in the attack, had been executed.
Hassan Adan Isak, was sentenced to death for "driving one of the vehicles used in the blast," read a statement from the court. "Today, the 14th October 2018, the death penalty was carried out against him."
Comments