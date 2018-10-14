Sun October 14, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 14, 2018

Official wants TORs to hand over Heritage Trail to district govt framed

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch on Saturday directed the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums to complete the process of negotiations about the framing of terms of references (ToRs) with the district government to hand over the Heritage Trail.

He issued the directives during visit to Heritage Trail, Gor Khatri archeological complex and Sethi House.

Secretary Archaeology and Museums Shahid Zaman, Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Ikramullah, Director Archaeology and Museums Dr Abdul Samad, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Dr Imran Sheikh and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The chief secretary said that the district administration would provide 20 persons for management of the Heritage Trail.

Dr Abdul Samad briefed the Chief Secretary about the project and apprised him of the process of ToRs formulated to hand over the project to the district government and hurdles in the process.

Baloch appreciated the project and said that the government was committed to preserving and restoring the archaeological buildings in the province.

He said that a Walled City Authority was being set up to protect the old and historical building there.

He also directed for solving the issue of plying and parking vehicles on the route of the Heritage Trail by the shopkeepers to prevent any damage to the project.

