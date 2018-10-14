Sun October 14, 2018
Damned before trial

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

REUTERS
October 14, 2018

SA to be punished if proved Khashoggi killing in consulate proves, says Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said in a CBS interview on Saturday that there would be “severe punishment” for Saudi Arabia if it turns out that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Trump said he did not want to block military sales to Saudi Arabia, one option that has rattled US defense contractors, saying, “I don´t want to hurt jobs.

“Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Riyadh and a US resident who wrote columns for the Washington Post, disappeared on Oct 2 after visiting the consulate. “We´re going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment,” Trump said.

Asked whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave an order to kill Khashoggi, Trump said, “Nobody knows yet, but we´ll probably be able to find out.”

Trump added in excerpts of the “60 Minutes” interview that will air on Sunday. “We would be very upset and angry if that were the case.

“Trump said there was much at stake with Khashoggi case, “maybe especially so” because he was a reporter.

Major US defence contractors have expressed concern to the Trump administration that lawmakers angered by Khashoggi´s disappearance will block further arms deals with Riyadh. But Trump said he did not want to lose military sales to Saudi Arabia that are coveted by US competitors Russia and China, also exporters of military equipment.

“I don´t want to lose an order like that,” he said, mentioning the companies Boeing, Lockheed and Raytheon. “And you know what, there are other ways of punishing,” he said, without elaborating.

Turkish sources have told Reuters the initial assessment of the police was that Khashoggi was deliberately killed inside the consulate. Riyadh has dismissed the claims.

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

