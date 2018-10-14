Pakistan to be cleaner than Europe in next 5 years: Imran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Launching the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign at a local college by sweeping the lawn and disposing of garbage, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed the hope that Pakistan would be cleaner than the Europe in next five years.
The campaign has been launched to tackle the challenges of swelling pollution and global warming.
