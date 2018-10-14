‘Clean & Green Pakistan’ drive: Let’s keep our environs clean: President

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged the government departments as well as the nation to take part in the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign and make it a success. Addressing a ceremony here in connection with the action day of five-year ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign, the president said Holy Prophet (PBUH) had also preached his followers to keep their surroundings clean.

He was accompanied by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, public representatives and people from different walks of life.

The president picked trash from the venue and put it in a bag for proper disposal.

He said it was everyone’s responsibility to keep their houses and environs neat and clean. He said besides spiritual purity, Islam also taught its followers to maintain physical cleanliness.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) used to wash hands five times a day while performing ablution as well as before and after taking the meal despite the fact that the Arab region faced water scarcity which manifested the importance of cleanliness.

The president said it was the people who owed responsibility to put garbage in trash bins instead of throwing it on the streets.

He said if the campaign met success, it would also help tackle the issue of water shortage in the country.