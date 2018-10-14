Living in Pakistan for us difficult: Asia Bibi’s husband

LONDON: The family of Asia Bibi, a Christian who faces execution for blasphemy, feared for their future living in Pakistan, they told AFP.

Bibi´s family are in London on a visit organised by Aid to the Church in Need, a charity which helps repressed and persecuted Christians.

"Pakistan is ours: we were born there, raised there," her husband Ashiq Mesih told AFP. "Living in Pakistan for us is very difficult. We don´t go out of our home and if we go, we come out very carefully." Life in Pakistan "for us is very difficult".