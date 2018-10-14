Sun October 14, 2018
Agencies
October 14, 2018

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of held Kashmir.

The troops killed the youth identified as Shabir Ahmed Dar during a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of the district late last night.

The operation was going on when reports last came in, KMS reported.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have imposed curfew in Pulwama town to prevent demonstrations against the killing.

The authorities have also suspended internet services in the southern district.

Showing their love and affection for the youth who are sacrificing their lives for the Kashmir cause, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyr Shabir Ahmed Dar in Samboora area of Pulwama district on Saturday.

Another youth Showkat Ahmad Dar was critically injured during the operation. He has been admitted at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Eyewitnesses said that despite restrictions, thousands of people thronged Samboora the native area of Shabir Ahmed Dar and participated in his funeral prayers. They said that amid massive pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, three rounds of funeral prayers were held for the martyr.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on the third consecutive day on Saturday against the killing of PhD scholar Dr Manan Wani and his associate Aashiq Husain Zargar by Indian troops.

The troops killed Dr Manan Wani and Aashiq Zargar during a cordon and search operation at Shatgund in Handwara area of the district on Thursday.

Kupwara town Trehgam Handwara Langate and Lolab areas of the district remained shut on the 3rd successive day on Saturday. People also held a demonstration in Potshai area of Lolab against the killings.

The occupation authorities had ordered closure of all schools and colleges to prevent demonstrations against the killing of Dr Manan Wani and his associate.

