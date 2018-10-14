Elders support anti-measles drive

PESHAWAR: The elders on Saturday assured full support to make the upcoming anti-measles vaccination campaign in tribal districts a success.

They assured the support during a daylong session organised to take onboard and share information about the preparations for the upcoming measles vaccination campaign starting from tomorrow (Monday). The Unicef has organised the event.

Director General (DG) Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Dr Ayub Rose, Director Health tribal districts Dr Jawad Habib and other officials of health department attended the event. Around 24 tribal elders from all the tribal districts were present.

Deputy Director and Programme Manager Measles tribal districts Dr Iftikhar Ali, said fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and erythematous rash were among the symptoms of the virus which can cause death of a child.

He said it was an infectious disease and is spread by coughing and sneezing or direct contact with the infected child.

He said that 0.9 million children would be vaccinated during the 12-day campaign in tribal districts.