Construction of Torghar judicial complex begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: District and Sessions Judge Torghar Ashfaq Taj has laid the foundation stone of the judicial complex at a cost of Rs100 million in Oghi. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended among others by Tehsil Bar Association president Nisar Khan, and general secretary Abdul Hameed Khan. The provincial government had already released an amount of Rs5 million and rest of themoneywould be released gradually as work progresses
MANSEHRA: District and Sessions Judge Torghar Ashfaq Taj has laid the foundation stone of the judicial complex at a cost of Rs100 million in Oghi. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended among others by Tehsil Bar Association president Nisar Khan, and general secretary Abdul Hameed Khan. The provincial government had already released an amount of Rs5 million and rest of themoneywould be released gradually as work progresses
Comments