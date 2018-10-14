Police arrest alleged rapist

HANGU: The police on Saturday arrested an alleged rapist of a minor girl in Qadri Banda.

One Shafiqur Rehman had reported to the police that Anwar Khaliq had raped his six-year-old daughter Waheeda Bibi last week.

Following directives of District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah, a police party raided a house in Thall tehsil and arrested Anwar Khaliq.

Woman axed to death: A woman was axed to death by unidentified persons in the city on Saturday, police said. They said wife of one Salman, a resident of Chashmajat area, was killed by unknown persons inside her house and escaped.