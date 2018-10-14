Opposition alliance plans protest against ‘one-sided’ accountability, price hike

PESHAWAR: The grand opposition alliance will announce protest movement inside and outside the parliament against what they alleged was one-sided accountability of the opposition leaders and also the price hike within two months of the establishment of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Sources told The News that the grand opposition would launch and accelerate the protest movement against the PTI government after the consent of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a meeting with the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the Zardari House in Islamabad on Wednesday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and former federal minister Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti were also present in the meeting between Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman conveyed the message of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif to Asif Ali Zardari, who was earlier annoyed with the former prime minister, but has now agreed to join and move against what they termed the “selected prime minister and his PTI government.”

The sources said the central leaders of the combined opposition would discuss and chalk out their strategies with their respective parties and could announce a date for staging protests in the coming weeks.

According to sources, the opposition would give a strike call at the provincial level in which the PPP would play an active role against the government.

The opposition is also discussing options to organise a ‘long march’ and resist what they termed irresponsible decisions of the rulers pushing the country towards a crisis.

The grand opposition of the major political parties including PPP, PML-N, Awami National Party (ANP), JUI-F, Jamaat-e-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP), have already discussed launching of protest movement. The sources said the political parties felt they have to think for the solidarity of the country and nation and this was the reason the protest campaign was being launched against the PTI government.

The opposition leaders claimed the ruling PTI had multiplied the problems of the common man within less than two months of coming into power and the situation would deteriorate further if the government was allowed to rule the country for another few months.