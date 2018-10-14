School student kidnapped, rescued within hours in Dir

DIR: The police on Saturday recovered a 13-year-old grade-VIII student of the Centennial Model Higher Secondary School Dir, a few hours after his kidnapping and arrested five alleged kidnappers.

Police officials said the student was kidnapped from a populated area in Dir town while he was on his way home from school. The police arrested five alleged kidnappers who were nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

However, the sixth one was still at large. The arrestees and the recovered student were presented before the media at the Dir Police Station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mian Naseeb Jan said that six persons had kidnapped the student. He said that the police party followed the kidnappers and recovered the student and arrested the five people in Mirashpati area. He said that raids were being conducted to arrest the sixth accused as well.

Naseeb Jan said that the reason behind the kidnapping was that they wanted to sexually abuse the student.

Meanwhile, the students of various schools and a degree college took to the streets against the kidnapping and blocked the Dir-Peshawar road. The demonstrators said that the incidents of kidnapping in Dir town and other areas of the district had increased.