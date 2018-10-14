5 coal miners die of suffocation in Nowshera, Darra

NOWSHERA/KOHAT: Five coal miners died after inhaling poisonous gas inside coal mines in Pabbi town in Nowshera and Darra Adamkhel on Saturday.

It was learnt that three coal miners died of poisonous gas inside a coal mine in Darra Adamkhel. One mine worker was said to be in a critical condition and was taken to a hospital.

The deceased coal miners identified as Gohar, Jannat and Rehman belonged to the remote Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Nowshera, another two miners died and six others fainted after poisonous gas accumulated inside the quarry in Jabba Khushk area in Pabbi.

Reports suggested that the exhaust fan had stopped working and it lead to the accumulation of carbon dioxide inside the mine.

The miners fainted after inhaling carbon dioxide. Two miners died while six others fell unconscious.

The dead miners were identified as Fazal Wahab and Badshah Khan. They also belonged to Shangla.