Sun October 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2018

PTI following policies of previous govt: JI leader

CHARSADDA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) secretary general Liaqat Baloch said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government was following the economic policies of the previous government.

“PTI leaders have failed to honour their pledges about change. And they are following the anti-people policies of the previous governments,” he told reporters at the residence of JI leader Major (retired) Akbar Jan in Utmanzai.

JI leaders including Muhammad Riaz and others were present on the occasion.

Liaqat Baloch said he did not see any outcome of the so-called probe into the rigging in the July 25 elections.

“The commission, headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, constituted to probe rigging in the July 25 elections will fail to make any headway,” he added.

He said that the country was passing through critical times of its history as the government had not taken concrete steps to pull the country out of the prevailing crises.

The JI leader said the PTI government had contacted International Monetary Fund (IMF) to overcome the economic crisis.

“The people are waiting for the 100 days of the PTI government to complete. The people will come onto the streets if the government failed to come up to the expectations,” he added.

