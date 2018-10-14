After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host ‘Capital Talk’ at Geo News again

KARACHI: Attached with the profession of journalism for decades in Pakistan, famous journalist, analyst, columnist and anchorperson Hamid Mir will host Capital Talk programme on Geo News again from Monday, after a short break.

His strong comments and analyses are given very importance in journalistic circles.

Hamid Mir has spent a long period of his journalistic career with Jang and Geo. He is included in those journalists who have always raised voice against the curbs on press in Pakistan.

The ‘Capital Talk’ with Hamid Mir as the show host is presented at 8:5pm daily from Monday to Thursday.