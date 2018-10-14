370 candidates vie for 35 NA, PAs seats today

ISLAMABAD: A total of 370 candidates are in the electoral arena for 35 constituencies of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies, as voters in these constituencies exercise their right to vote today (Sunday) while over 7,000 overseas Pakistanis will also be anticipated to take part in the bye-poll process through I-voting.

As many as 661 filed nomination papers, of whom, 271 either withdrew or retired, whereas papers of 16 of them were rejected and hence nominations of 645 were validly accepted. However, almost half of them have bowed out from the poll process. The bye-election enables overseas Pakistanis to mark their participation in polling for the first time. The Election Commission of Pakistan has again put in place the result transmission system (RTS) with instructions to the polling staff not to wait if it develops fault (s) and rush to the relevant returning officer along with results. Failure of RTS in July 25 general election had generated massive criticism from different segments of the society, particularly political parties. However, the process is on for the constitution of a parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging and RTS failure.

The Election Commission notified on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ahmad Khan as returned (unopposed) candidate from PP-87, Mianwali. Referring to the Lahore High Court, the Election Commission has directed the electronic media not to issue unofficial results of the bye-election before 6 pm Sunday.

Out of total 35 constituencies, eleven belong to the National Assembly and 24 to the provincial assemblies while polling will commence at 8 am and continue till 5 pm without any break.

On its part, the Election Commission has already completed all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls, as ballot papers have also been handed over to the presiding officers, which will be distributed under the supervision of the Pakistan Army.

Besides other arrangements, the Election Commission has established control room for guidance of overseas Pakistanis with regards to the electoral process. In a statement on the eve of polling, the Election Commission directed those overseas Pakistanis, who may have not yet received voting password, to contact the control room at 0092512778899. It made it clear that registered voters will not be allowed to cast their votes without password.

The Election Commission has issued voter pass to registered 7,364 overseas Pakistanis, who fall in these 35 constituencies.