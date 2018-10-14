Clean & Green Pakistan campaign kicks off: Pakistan to be cleaner than Europe in next 5 years: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Launching the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign at a local college by sweeping the lawn and disposing of garbage, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed the hope that Pakistan would be cleaner than the Europe in next five years. The campaign has been launched to tackle the challenges of swelling pollution and global warming. He also planted a sapling on the college premises. Referring to a study, Imran khan said excessive pollution shortened life expectancy by an average of 11 years. The prime minister recalled the countrywide remarkable role played by students for raising fund for the Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH) and urged them to replicate the same dedication for this drive. He said besides cleanliness, enhancement of green cover was equally essential, as Pakistan was the seventh country most affected by the global warming. He reminded the students that after successful completion of billion tree tsunami in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government had launched a five-year 10 billion tree tsunami across the country. He said glaciers would be depleting fast if the world failed to tackle the challenge of global warming. He expressed the hope that after plantation of 10 billion trees the country’s weather pattern would change altogether.

He expressed concern over the polluted rivers in the country and increase in pollution to an alarming level in Lahore, particularly in winter.

The prime minister said the cleanliness drive would not remain confined to posh areas but would also cover the slums.

He reiterated his government’s plan to regularise and provide housing to the slum dwellers.

The drive also include construction of landfills in all areas to ensure proper disposal of garbage.

The prime minister urged students to spearhead the movement as they held the key to the future and it was imperative to tackle global warming.

Speaking about pollution in Pakistan, he said, “We are littering our country, polluting our rivers. The level of pollution is high in the Punjab. We are seventh on the list of countries most affected by global warming”.

Khan said the government would regularise slums and provide them with sanitation and sewerage system.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam said the drive would be funded by both the government as well as the donors.