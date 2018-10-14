Pakistan for highlighting children’s plight in Held Kashmir, Palestine

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called on the international community to focus attention on the suffering of children living in Indian-occupied Kashmir and other areas of conflict and occupation, saying their wounds long outlive the wars themselves.

"From Syria to Palestine and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, children continue to be caught in a vortex of violence, neither of their choosing nor of their making," Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the General Assembly Third Committee which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

"They are victims of unimaginable horror every day," she said in a debate on the Rights of Child. In this context, the Pakistani envoy also referred to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report which said "children suffer disproportionately from violations of their rights from vulnerable populations affected by war, economic upheaval, public health emergencies and climate change.”

Lodhi said conflicts violated every conceivable right of a child. "Targeted attacks, sexual violence, forced conscription and indiscriminate killing of children paint an extremely bleak picture of the human cost of modern conflict," she added. "Today," the Pakistani envoy said, "children living in areas impacted by conflict and foreign occupation are at risk more than at any time in history.”

"We must focus our attention to all these far reaching consequences for all children, in all situations," she stressed.

In her remarks, Lodhi regretted that the better future promised for children three decades remained a distant dream. "Growing inequalities continue to deprive the poorest and the most excluded children of essential services, with protracted conflicts, foreign occupation and cyclical spikes in violence the principal causes," she said. Earlier, the UN experts told the Committee that Children on the move must be better protected from detention, family separation and violence, in one of many calls for Governments to safeguard the rights of boys and girls around the world. The Secretary General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, said that in the past year, numerous children have been recruited or abducted across borders and used to fight or serve in roles outside their countries of origin.

“Boys and girls also travelled with their families or caregivers into war zones and, upon arrival, were often separated and drawn into the conflict.”